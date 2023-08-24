Baseball Legend Nolan Ryan Enhances Partnership with Hat Creek Burger

Goodstock by Nolan Ryan, a division of Nolan Ryan Brands, announced a new level in its ongoing partnership with Hat Creek Burger Company, a homegrown Austin burger restaurant with 26 locations across Austin, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and San Antonio.

“Hat Creek has been a valued customer of Nolan Ryan Beef and Goodstock by Nolan Ryan for six years,” says Nolan Ryan Brands CEO Cody Marburger. “We are proud to take our relationship to the next level, welcoming Hat Creek as a Goodstock Ambassador exclusively selling Goodstock beef in all of their Texas restaurants.”

The successful partnership between Hat Creek and Goodstock has helped Gressett and his team continue to grow across the state of Texas and was instrumental in their decision to come on board as a Goodstock Brand Ambassador. The program, started in 2021, was developed to recognize and support a select group of committed partners in the industry; chefs, pitmasters, and restaurant operators who recognize the difference that consistently high-quality craft beef can make for their businesses.

“Six years ago, we made the decision to go with Goodstock because we were looking for high-quality, locally sourced Texas beef,” says Hat Creek Burger Company Founder Drew Gressett. “We found more than the best local beef on the market; we discovered a shared set of values as Texas-based brands. That’s why we’ve dedicated all our restaurants to serving only Goodstock by Nolan Ryan beef. It aligns perfectly with our company philosophy of trying always to do what’s right.”

Gressett said those shared values include a common belief in the importance of fresh, high-quality, locally sourced ingredients; creating a community where everyone has a seat at the table; providing an environment where families—from kids to adults to grandparents—and friends can come together, enjoy a good meal and relax; and a commitment to being active in their communities and giving back via partnerships and donations.

“We are proud to continue our work with Drew and Hat Creek Burger Company and are honored to have them as a Goodstock Ambassador,” says Marburger. “We believe the key to business success is not only adhering to the highest standards of quality, service, and ethics ourselves, but also partnering only with those who do the same. Drew and Hat Creek are those kinds of people.”

“Nolan Ryan is a name synonymous with the true Texas spirit,” says Gressett. “And the fresh, local Texas beef from Goodstock by Nolan Ryan not only lives up to the name and spirit but anchors a consistently delicious burger that Hat Creek is proud to serve.”