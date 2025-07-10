Sydney Sweeney, global ambassador of leading Korean skincare brand LANEIGE, has long shared her love for Rainbow Sherbet from Baskin-Robbins, her all-time favorite ice cream flavor since childhood.

Now, in a full-circle moment inspired by Sydney’s longtime love of the iconic flavor, two of her favorite brands, LANEIGE and Baskin-Robbins, are teaming up for the summer’s sweetest collaboration. Meet the new limited edition LANEIGE Rainbow Sherbet Lip Sleeping Mask, the sweetest lip care drop of the summer – it’s so good, you’ll want a scoop!

LANEIGE – always at the forefront of innovation – debuts a brand new ‘marble’ technology for this Baskin-Robbins collab, following the viral swirl lip formula that sparked a frenzy on social media. This is LANEIGE’s first-ever marbled lip mask: a triple swirl of Orange, Pineapple, and Raspberry scents that smell sweet and tangy just like Sydney’s favorite scoop.

It’s never been easier to quench your lips all summer – one scoop of LANEIGE Rainbow Sherbet Lip Sleeping Mask provides 8-hours of hydration, giving you juicy lips and lasting moisture while you sleep. You can wear the lip mask by itself to soften and nourish your lips overnight or pair it with Lip Glowy Balm for lasting all-day moisture.

The new lip mask follows this month’s debut of Sydney’s “Sweet on Sydney”menu at Baskin-Robbins, including Sydney’s Signature Scoop and Sydney’s Signature Fizz which both feature Rainbow Sherbet. Now, fans can try Sydney’s favorite flavor in a scoop, sip, or swirl on their lips.

“To celebrate being the #1 Lip Treatment Brandin the US three years in a row, we wanted to partner with Baskin-Robbins – a brand that is just as iconic as LANEIGE – to surprise our community with a launch that brings refreshing delight to their skincare routine this summer,” says Julien Bouzitat, General Manager of LANEIGE US. “What better way to introduce our new innovation of incorporating three different scents in one lip mask than replicating the iconic fruity scent inspired by Baskin-Robbins Rainbow Sherbet and its color pattern. This collab is a great way to elevate your everyday skincare routine with a fun, iconic twist that delivers clinically proven hydration for soft lips. And it’s the perfect time to launch, right ahead of National Ice Cream Day on 7/20, exclusively with our Sephora partners!”

“Rainbow Sherbet has always been a fan favorite at Baskin-Robbins, and hearing Sydney Sweeney call it her all-time favorite just made the flavor feel even more special,” said Nicole Boutwell, Vice President of Brand Marketing & Culinary for Baskin-Robbins. “We recently brought that love to life with her ‘Sweet on Sydney’ menu, featuring Rainbow Sherbet in both Sydney’s Signature Scoop and Sydney’s Signature Fizz, and this lip mask takes it one step further. Teaming up with LANEIGE to bring the bright, fruity fan favorite to life in such a fun and unexpected way was a dream collab. From the swirl of scents to the mini pink spoon applicator, every detail captures the nostalgic joy of a summer treat, and fans are going to love experiencing Rainbow Sherbet in a whole new way.”

To celebrate this exclusive collab, LANEIGE and Baskin-Robbins are teaming up for sample events and giveaways. Baskin-Robbins will be giving away the LANEIGE Rainbow Sherbet Lip Sleeping Masks to the first 100 people in line at each of the five participating Baskin-Robbins locations in the LA area on July 15, 2025. Guests can also stop by to get a free scoop of Rainbow Sherbet outside of the Sephora in NYC Times Square and Century City, LA on National Ice Cream Day, July 20, 2025, starting at 11am EST and 12pm PST respectively, while supplies last.

LANEIGE Rainbow Sherbet Lip Sleeping Mask ($25) is available exclusively at Sephora.com and in- stores, Sephora at Kohls, and Laneige.com on July 15, 2025 for a limited time.



