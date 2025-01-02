Baskin-Robbins is rolling the holiday magic straight into the new year with all new January Flavor of the Month, Cinnamon Roll available at shops nationwide now alongside the brand’s new loyalty program, Baskin-Robbins Rewards.

Baskin-Robbins January Flavor of the Month

Available for a limited time only, Cinnamon Roll is a flavorful twist on a classic bakery favorite. The January Flavor of the Month is made with real cinnamon and features cinnamon roll ice cream, dough pieces and gooey cinnamon cream cheese flavored swirls.

Baskin-Robbins Rewards