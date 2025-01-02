Baskin-Robbins is rolling the holiday magic straight into the new year with all new January Flavor of the Month, Cinnamon Roll available at shops nationwide now alongside the brand’s new loyalty program, Baskin-Robbins Rewards.
Baskin-Robbins January Flavor of the Month
- Available for a limited time only, Cinnamon Roll is a flavorful twist on a classic bakery favorite. The January Flavor of the Month is made with real cinnamon and features cinnamon roll ice cream, dough pieces and gooey cinnamon cream cheese flavored swirls.
Baskin-Robbins Rewards
- What’s better than ice cream? Earning sweet perks every time you treat yourself! Introducing Baskin-Robbins Rewards, a new loyalty program that make it easy to celebrate little moments with big smiles.
- To bring them closer to earning tasty rewards with every order, guests can sign up on the BR App. Plus, they will score a free scoop just for signing up!