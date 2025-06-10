Baskin-Robbins is coming to the rescue of parents everywhere with a new limited-time offer designed for the busiest—and possibly most chaotic—weeks of summer break. Introducing the Parent Pass: a scoop-sized sigh of relief for moms and dads who find themselves in survival mode when school’s out and camp hasn’t quite started yet.

From June 16 through June 27, Monday through Friday only, the brand will exclusively offer Baskin-Robbins Rewards members $1.99 scoops* at participating locations nationwide—because sometimes parents need permission to give up and give in to ice cream for lunch.

“The days between the last school bell and the first day of summer camp can be long, loud, and full of 5 a.m. wake-up calls,” said Nicole Boutwell, vice president of brand marketing & culinary at Baskin-Robbins. “That’s why we’re giving parents a break with the Parent Pass. It’s our way of saying, ‘You’ve got this—and we’ve got the ice cream to help you through it.’”

Whether it’s a spontaneous treat, a midday moment of peace and quiet, or just a chance to catch your breath, the Parent Pass is your permission slip to keep things cool during summer’s most unpredictable stretch. And don’t worry – scoops are not just for kids, enjoy one yourself.

Parent Pass Details:

What : $1.99 scoops (any flavor), available exclusively to Baskin-Robbins Rewards members

: $1.99 scoops (any flavor), available exclusively to Baskin-Robbins Rewards members When : Weekdays, June 16–27, 2025

: Weekdays, Where: Participating Baskin-Robbins locations nationwide

So go ahead, have ice cream for lunch. This summer, Baskin-Robbins has your back—and your scoop.

* Valid at participating U.S. Baskin-Robbins stores for Baskin-Robbins Rewards members. Terms and exclusions apply. For full offer details, visit the BR App. For full rewards program terms, visit baskinrobbins.com/en/terms-of-use.