    Baskin-Robbins Breaking Out the Cake, and Deals, for Father's Day

    Industry News | June 8, 2021
    Baskin-Robbins cake.
    Baskin-Robbins
    The Cold One Cake.

    Baskin-Robbins knows that dad takes the cake, so this Father’s Day it’s celebrating dads everywhere with a brand-new cake offering and a returning favorite. And, to sweeten the deal throughout the month of June, guests can save $5 off cake purchases of $30 or more.

    The Cold One Cake: Shaped like a mug, The Cold One Cake is the perfect way to “cheers” Dad this Father’s Day. Available in a chocolate cake with Dad’s choice of Vanilla, Chocolate Chip, Mint Chocolate Chip or OREO Cookies ‘n Cream ice cream inside, trade a swig for a slice and fork it up together for Father’s Day.

    New OREO Ice Cream Cookies & Scoops Cake: Dads wear a lot of hats so this new cake celebrating him does too! The new OREO Ice Cream Cookies & Scoops Cake features OREO infused frosting and is topped with three Baskin-Robbins OREO Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches and three scoops featuring flavors like Rainbow Sherbet, Gold Medal Ribbon and Mint Chocolate Chip. 

