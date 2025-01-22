Starting Feb. 1 for a limited time at shops nationwide, Baskin-Robbins is bringing back a Flavor of the Month that’s been a cult-classic for 30 years – Love Potion #31, alongside the swoon-worthy Crazy for You Cake.

Baskin-Robbins’ February Lineup

First introduced in 1995, Love Potion #31 is a combination of white chocolate and raspberry flavored ice creams with raspberry filled chocolate flavored hearts, raspberry swirls and chocolate-flavored chips. For the first-time, guests can try it with the new Sweetheart Fancy Cone, a fresh-baked pink waffle cone dipped in chocolate and coated with heart sprinkles.

The ultimate Instagrammable dessert, Crazy for You Cake, is a heart-shaped ice cream cake with fudge accents, a crunchy OREO Cookie and buttercream rosettes, customizable in any ice cream and cake flavor of guests’ choice.

Baskin-Robbins Rewards & Deals