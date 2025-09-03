Fall is in the air and in your cup. Baskin-Robbins is welcoming the season with the return of fan-favorite Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream and the debut of the new Pumpkin Spice Cappy, a frozen coffee beverage that delivers cozy vibes with every sip. Available nationwide beginning September 1, these limited-time seasonal offerings are the ultimate way to embrace sweater weather, no matter what the thermometer says.

Made with pumpkin and cheesecake ice creams swirled with cinnamon cream cheese and packed with gingersnap cookie pieces, Pumpkin Cheesecake is fall in a scoop. With warm spice notes and tangy cream cheese ribbons, this tried-and-true Flavor of the Month is the perfect way to kick off pumpkin season, satisfying cravings while still keeping it cool. Whether enjoying as a cone, scooping up a pint or layering it into a custom cake, this seasonal favorite is the go-to fall staple to enjoy before pumpkin season passes by.

And because pumpkin spice season isn’t complete without coffee, Baskin-Robbins is introducing the Pumpkin Spice Cappy, a bold new take on the frozen coffee favorite. Made with Arabica coffee beans, this drink blends Pumpkin Cheesecake ice cream with coffee and ice, topped with whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon for a creamy, spiced twist on the classic latte. It’s everything pumpkin spice lovers dream of.

Not in the pumpkin mood? The Cappy lineup features a variety of bold, creamy flavors that hit the spot every time. Choose from fan-favorites like the Classic, Caramel Praline, Chocolate Fudge and OREO, each crafted to deliver the ultimate frozen coffee experience any time of the day.

To celebrate the season, all Cappy drinks, including the new Pumpkin Spice Cappy, are available for just $5 for a small, $6 for a medium, and $7 for a large. This limited-time offer is available nationwide through October 31, making it easier than ever to sip through the lineup and find your favorite fall pick-me-up.

“Pumpkin is more than just a flavor – it’s a seasonal must-have,” said Nicole Boutwell, Vice President of Brand Marketing & Culinary at Baskin-Robbins. “With Pumpkin Cheesecake and the new Pumpkin Spice Cappy, guests can enjoy cozy fall flavors with a refreshing twist that lets them celebrate the season in the most delicious way.”

From the popular Pumpkin Cheesecake scoop to the bold and creamy Cappy lineup, fall favorites are officially back at Baskin-Robbins. Available for a limited time only, guests can order ahead for pickup or get their pumpkin fix delivered straight to their door through the BR App.

To learn more about Baskin-Robbins’ premium ice cream flavors, beverages and frozen desserts, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com, download the BR App, and follow along on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook.