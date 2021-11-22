Baskin-Robbins Giving Away 1,000 Ice Cream Cakes on Black Friday

Baskin-Robbins is kicking off the season of giving with an incredible giveaway that will make it even easier for guests to enjoy a slice of the holidays. Starting at 1p.m. EST on Black Friday, 1,000 free 6” round Brrr The Snowman ice cream cakes will be given away to the first 1,000 guests who order online using the code SNOWMAN. But don’t fret if you miss out on a free cake! Baskin-Robbins is doubling up on deals starting this Black Friday with 20% off any online cake order through Cyber Monday with code HOLIDAY.

Brrr the Snowman is a fun and frosty snowman sitting atop a bed of “melting snow” icing and is decked out with an icing carrot nose and tree branch arms, buttons and a jolly smile all made of fudge. Bundled in a scarf made of icing and topped with a cake cone and “melted” ice cream made of icing, the Brrr the Snowman Cake is customizable with your choice of cake and ice cream flavors – so sled into Baskin-Robbins before it melts away.

Didn’t snag your favorite Baskin-Robbins ice cream cake on Black Friday? The season of giving continues starting December 1st with $5 off any cake purchase of $35 or more available through the Baskin-Robbins mobile app Cake orders can be placed in advance online at BaskinRobbins.com, through the Baskin-Robbins mobile app or by visiting or calling your local Baskin-Robbins shop.