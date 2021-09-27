Baskin-Robbins' Halloween Deals and Flavors Return

October is here, and Baskin-Robbins is helping you celebrate Halloween all month long with frighteningly flavorful offerings and scream-worthy deals:

RETURNING! Trick OREO Treat, Flavor of the Month: This returning guest-favorite flavor swirls orange crème-filled OREO cookies into a creamy vanilla flavored ice cream, with BUTTERFINGER and BABY RUTH candy pieces throughout. A Halloween treat bag in a scoop, this flavor is sure to cast a spell on your tastebuds.

NEW! Zombie Unicorn Cake: This hauntingly delicious cake gallops into the realm of frozen delights with a crushed OREO coated sugar cone horn, gooey dripping gel “blood” and a “dirt”-speckled OREO base. The perfect dessert for fright-night festivities, the Zombie Unicorn Cake is all treat.

Deals to Scream Over: Baskin-Robbins is celebrating spooky season with hair-raising deals all month long:

Get $5 off any Halloween cake of $35 or more when you order through the Baskin-Robbins app.

Enjoy a $0 delivery fee on your first Baskin-Robbins order of $15 or more with Uber Eats, Postmates and DoorDash from 10/8-10/14.