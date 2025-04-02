Baskin-Robbins is transporting you to paradise with the launch of its new Flavor of the Month and Flavor Flights—no airfare required.

Introducing Paloma Paradise, a grapefruit-forward, citrusy delight featuring paloma-flavored ice cream and sorbet swirled with mild chili pepper lime for a subtle kick. Inspired by the trendy cocktail (with all of the taste and none of the tequila), it’s available as a refreshing scoop or as the Paloma Paradise Fizz.

As mocktails become increasingly popular, this non-alcoholic beverage blends scoops of Paloma Paradise with STARRY lemon-lime soda, topped with Tajín for the perfect balance of citrus and zest. Why limit happy to an hour when Baskin-Robbins Rewards members can exclusively enjoy a medium Paloma Paradise Fizz for $4, all April long?

And no true paradise escape would be complete without a flight. Baskin-Robbins is also debuting Flavor Flights, offering four 2.5 oz scoops of the guests’ choice topped with waffle cone chips and served in a travel-friendly container—perfect for those looking to explore new flavors.