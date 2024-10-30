It’s the most delicious invite this holiday season! Starting Nov. 1 for a limited time, Baskin-Robbins is turning a hosting favorite into an unexpected dessert with an all-new Flavor of the Month, Brie My Guest, and welcoming back the fan favorite Turkey Cake.

Inspired by your cheeseboard faves, Brie My Guest is an unbelievable combination of brie and burrata flavored ice creams, mixed with almonds and pistachio pieces and apricot swirls. Brie and burrata flavored ice creams provide subtle savory notes, while almond and pistachio pieces add a delightful crunch. Finally, the apricot swirls give a pop of tangy sweetness. Ice cream lovers won’t brie-lieve that so much deliciousness could fit into each pink spoonful.

“Holiday gatherings are about sharing memorable experiences, and our Brie My Guest and Turkey Cake do just that,” said Jerid Grandinetti, Vice President of Marketing & Culinary at Baskin-Robbins. “Our new Flavor of the Month is a bold twist on the best parts of a cheeseboard that will delight your guests and spark conversation at the table.”

Get ready to be the talk of the table with the highly anticipated return of the Turkey Cake. Decorated with iconic sugar cone legs and covered in caramel praline glaze, Baskin-Robbins’ exclusive take on a roasted turkey is made to look like it is cooked to perfection but is packed with the ice cream flavor of your choice. To add to the celebrations, guests can pre-order their Turkey Cake from Nov. 1-15, receive $5 off* their order in-app, online or in-shop, and pickup their order on their preferred celebration date. The cake that keeps on giving is back for a limited time.

This November, guests can pre-order Brie My Guest and Turkey Cake in the BR App, and relax, knowing this Thanksgiving will be a Turkey Day full of yay.

*Offer available 11/1-11/15. Offer valid in store, online or in-app orders. Not valid on delivery orders. Orders must be placed by 11/15 to receive $5 off but can be picked up in store after 11/15. ©2024 BR IP Holder LLC.