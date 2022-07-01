Baskin-Robbins Introduces Oreo S'mores Flavor

Found the best spot at the beach? Finally planned that cross-country road trip? Celebrate wins big and small this July with Baskin-Robbins’ newest ice cream flavor innovation, OREO S’mores–launching just in time for National Ice Cream Day.

Available for a limited time, OREO S’mores Ice Cream features Toasted Marshmallow and Graham flavored Ice Creams stacked with OREO Cookie Piece sand Chocolate Cookie Swirls for added crunch. Each element comes together to create an innovative, new take on nostalgic summer flavors—reminiscent of gathering around a campfire with friends and family.

“OREO S’mores initially launched as an international Baskin-Robbins flavor earlier this year and we are excited to finally bring it stateside as a summer staple,” says Jeanne Bolger, Director of Research & Development for Baskin-Robbins.“This fresh spin on a summertime classic was created to capture the memories made during this special season.”

In addition to debuting a new Flavor of the Month, Baskin-Robbins is celebrating National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 17. To celebrate this special holiday, Baskin-Robbins is offering $5 off any purchase of $15 or more from July 17 through Saturday, July 23. Guests can use the code BECOOLER at checkout for online orders. To use in-shop, customers can scan their Baskin-Robbins mobile app coupon during checkout. For Delivery, this discount is applied automatically at checkout on orders with DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates.