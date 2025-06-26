Baskin-Robbins is bringing serious star power to your ice cream outings this summer with the launch of the Sweet on Sydney Menu — a limited-time offering co-created with longtime Baskin-Robbins fan and actress, Sydney Sweeney. Available starting July 1, the Sweet on Sydney Menu celebrates Sweeney’s signature sweet tooth and love of Baskin-Robbins with two colorful creations perfect for a refreshing summer snack.

At the heart of the new menu is Sydney’s Signature Scoop, which features Rainbow Sherbet in a chocolate-dipped waffle cone with rainbow sprinkles and topped with gummi bear minis — a nostalgic and flavor-packed creation that’s fun, fruity and totally sweet. Joining the scoop is a new, refreshing beverage, Sydney’s Signature Fizz, which blends Rainbow Sherbet with STARRY lemon lime soda* and is topped off with gummi bear minis. This summery sip will be available to a lucky few in an exclusive, limited time color changing collectable gummi bear cup for an additional charge, while supplies last**.

“Baskin-Robbins has been part of my life for as long as I can remember — it’s where a lot of great memories were made, and I still find myself going back pretty often,” said Sweeney. “Rainbow Sherbet has always been a favorite, so getting to see it featured like this feels really special.”

To celebrate the launch, Sydney Sweeney is starring in a new national campaign for the brand, showcasing her frequent sweet treat runs and infectious love for all things Baskin-Robbins. In the spot, Sydney is seen dropping by her local shop day after day, always ordering the same thing — until her love of the treat becomes a menu all its own.

“We are always looking to give our loyal Baskin-Robbins guests their favorite flavors in new and exciting ways,” said Nicole Boutwell, Vice President of Marketing & Culinary at Baskin-Robbins. “Sydney’s love for Baskin-Robbins runs deep and we are so excited to put her signature scoop on the menu alongside a new, refreshing way to enjoy it in a Fizz. This bold and fun duo is sure to be a go-to order this summer.”

The Sweet on Sydney Menu will be available nationwide starting July 1, while supplies last. Fans can treat themselves to a scoop or sip of Sydney’s favorites — and go all in on feeling sweet this summer. Additionally, to celebrate National Ice Cream Day, from July 20 to July 26, Baskin-Robbins Rewards members can receive $5 off orders of $20+ in the BR App***, online, in-shop and through their preferred third-party delivery partner.

*STARRY is a registered trademark of Portfolio Concentrate Solutions UC

**Collectible gummi bear cup not available on delivery.

***Offer valid on orders $20+ pre-tax only at participating U.S. Baskin-Robbins locations. Expires 7/26/2025. Exclusions, terms & conditions apply. ©2025 BR IP Holder LLC.