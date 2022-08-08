Baskin-Robbins Launches Oreo-Flavored Cold Brew

This August, Baskin-Robbins is launching two new ways to “Seize the Yay” during the final days of summer and beyond. Debuting August 1, Cold Brew is being added to the beverage menu for the first time with the OREO ‘n Cold Brew Blast – a new take on Baskin-Robbins’ beloved Cappuccino Blast. Alongside this sweet new sip, Baskin-Robbins is continuing to innovate new flavors with the launch of Frosted Strawberry Toaster Treat, a Flavor of the Month designed to capture the nostalgia of back-to-school sweetness.

With the debut of the brand-new OREO ‘n Cold Brew Blast, Cold Brew coffee is blended together with OREO ‘n Cold Brew ice cream to create an irresistible flavor combination, topped with whipped cream and real OREO Cookie pieces. The OREO Cookie’s unique chocolate flavor with its ubiquitous hint of saltiness along with the sweetness of the crème proves to be the perfect pair to Cold Brew, which features smooth, bright and milk chocolate notes. Available for a limited time only, this delightfully energizing treat is a new kind of pick-me-up, whether you’re conquering a load of laundry or just trying to make it to Friday.

In addition to offering Cold Brew for the first time, Baskin-Robbins is debuting a new Flavor of the Month this August – Frosted Strawberry Toaster Treat. Available for a limited time only, this new scoop features toaster pastry flavored ice cream swirled with generous ribbons of strawberry jam, dressed up with rainbow icing flecks and finished off with ample amounts of crumbly toaster pastry pieces mixed throughout – bringing a toaster pastry to life. A scoop of Frosted Strawberry Toaster Treat captures the sweet nostalgia of your favorite toaster pastry – designed to help “Seize the Yay” through the final days of summer or the first day of school.

“The OREO ‘n Cold Brew Blast allows us to provide a Cold Brew option to guests looking for innovative ways to enjoy their daily pick-me-up,” says Jeanne Bolger, Director of Research & Development for Baskin-Robbins. “And with our new Flavor of the Month, Frosted Strawberry Toaster Treat, our culinary team continues to showcase out-of-the-box ice cream creations that tap into nostalgia to create our guests’ next favorite flavor.”