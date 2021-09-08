Baskin-Robbins Offering Inside Out Apple Pie Flavor for Fall

With summer coming to an end, Baskin-Robbins has everything needed to start the fall season on a sweet note – serving up a brand-new Flavor of the Month and the return of a fan-favorite just in time for football season.

New: Inside Out Apple Pie: A deconstructed twist on a scrumptious fall favorite, the September Flavor of the Month swirls together vanilla flavored ice cream and apple ice cream that’s dotted with apple and pie crust pieces and finished with a ribbon of cinnamon brown sugar for an added burst of sweetness. Be sure to check out the new flavor in stores on 9/13.

Returning: Quarterback Crunch: Kick off football season this week with Quarterback Crunch, a fan-favorite flavor returning for a limited time. This scoop features a vanilla flavored ice cream with chocolate coated rice crunchies and a caramel swirl.

Plus: You can amp up your game day get together with the Football Cake filled with Quarterback Crunch ice cream (or any flavor of your choice)! Shaped like a football and serving 10-12 people, this cake takes the win every time.