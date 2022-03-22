Baskin-Robbins Opens 1,000th Location in Middle East

Baskin-Robbins and master licensee, Galadari Ice Cream Company, officially opened the doors to its 1,000th store across the Middle East, North Africa, and Australia on March 10. The brand marked this historic milestone with a ribbon cutting celebration at Dubai Hills Mall and public ice cream party at Ain Dubai, the world’s largest observation wheel, which featured free ice cream for the first 1,000 guests, fun games, sweet prizes, and a special appearance by the UAE radio personality, Priti Malik.

As part of the month-long celebration, Baskin-Robbins will be offering a special promotion where guests who purchase a Double Medium Sundae will get a free Kids Scoop through March 30, allowing guests to enjoy their favorite flavors and discover new ones all month long.

“Since opening our first shop in the UAE in 1979, Baskin-Robbins has been an ice cream leader in the Middle East, helping guests across the region discover the joy of a life lived with variety,” says Michael Haley, President and Managing Director of International for Inspire Brands. “An outstanding operator with a legacy of business success, Galadari is a true global champion of the Baskin-Robbins brand, and together we look forward to igniting the next chapter of brand growth.”

The No. 1 specialty ice cream brand in the UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Baskin-Robbins is beloved by guests of all ages across the Middle East. The brand scoops happiness in the form of cups, cones, sundaes, beverages, and cakes in a wide variety of flavors, from regional bestsellers like Pralines N’ Cream and Cotton Candy, to innovative creations like the new Toffee Date Pudding sundae. Striving to offer a seamless ice cream experience that delights every time, Baskin-Robbins delicious treats are available to enjoy in-shop, at home, and via delivery, as well as at the nearest supermarket.

“I want to thank all the team members at Galadari Brothers, Baskin-Robbins, and Inspire Brands that have tirelessly worked together in order for us to reach this milestone,” says Suhail Galadari, Co-chairman of Galadari Brothers. “Baskin-Robbins has truly made an impact on the F&B scene in the UAE and the Middle East region, and we are proud to be a part of their success story. This achievement has inspired us to work even harder and take the brand to greater heights. To fans of the beloved ice cream brand, I say that there will be no shortage of special moments that are spent over a scoop of their favorite ice cream flavor.”

Mohammed Galadari, Co-chairman of Galadari Brothers, said, “Countless families and friends have always looked to Baskin-Robbins to be a part of their special moments and occasions. Whether it is a loved one’s birthday, an anniversary, a graduation, or even a treat at the end of the day, fans have chosen Baskin-Robbins time and time again to make that moment just a bit more magical and delicious. Now with the 1,000th store opening its doors in the region, we are going to reinforce our message of bringing delicious treats paired with exceptional customer service to make truly memorable moments.”

“We are proud of all that we have achieved together with the Baskin-Robbins and the Inspire Brands teams,” says Mohamed Yahya Kazi Meeran, Director and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers. “The brand has always been dedicated to ensuring that they are within easy reach of any customer that wishes to grab a delicious treat whenever the mood strikes them. They have carefully observed the needs of the market and listened to the feedback of their loyal customers in order to shape their strategy for the future. We will continue to innovate, curate new experiences, and look for opportunities where we can highlight the brand’s years of expertise and flair for spreading joy. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Inspire Brands and Baskin-Robbins as it continues on its steady growth trajectory across the region.”

“As we celebrate the opening of our 1,000th Baskin-Robbins location, I could not be more proud of the strong ice cream business we have built across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Morocco, Jordan and Australia,” adds Ahmed Osman, Chief Executive Officer of Galadari Ice Cream Company. “Thank you to the millions of guests across the region who have made Baskin-Robbins a flavorful moment in their everyday lives. We look forward to continuing to serve you across our 1,000 shops, and to bringing Baskin-Robbins premium ice cream and experience to new cities and guests in the years to come.”