Baskin-Robbins to Release Special Soundtrack to Celebrate 'Creature Creations Into the Sea' Offering

Every summer has a soundtrack and this year, Baskin-Robbins is releasing two exclusive remixes of Yacht Rock classics to celebrate the brand’s latest offering – Creature Creations Into the Sea – dropping just in time for National Ice Cream Month.

Baskin-Robbins is teaming up with TikTok DJ Ian Asher to put a modern spin on two quintessential Yacht Rock songs that are sure to give everyone those summer feels, including “This Is It” by Kenny Loggins and “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass. The two songs, which are slated for (summer) Friday releases on July 16 and July 23 through the artists’ Spotify accounts as well as Baskin-Robbins’ TikTok, are the perfect easy listening to enjoy while scooping up the brand’s new decked out, sea-inspired Creature Creations– yacht optional.

To make National Ice Cream Day even sweeter, Baskin-Robbins is offering free ice cream-scented Kinetic Sand with any purchase of $10 or more only on July 18, while supplies last.* Available in Chocolate Mint or Strawberry Banana scents, it’s so satisfying you won’t be able to put it down – and now, you won’t be able to resist smelling it.

“The key to any summer is a great soundtrack,” says Shannon Blakely, Vice President of Marketing & Culinary, Baskin-Robbins. “We partnered with Ian Asher to remix two iconic Yacht Rock songs to help guests celebrate National Ice Cream Month and keep those summer vibes going whether they’re enjoying a scoop on the way to the beach or at home with family and friends.”

And guests who are keeping their cool indoors with delivery can receive $5 off orders of $20 or more from July 18 through July 24 when ordering Baskin-Robbins with Uber Eats, DoorDash and Postmates.**