Step into a whirl’d of imagination with Baskin-Robbins’ exclusive menu lineup inspired by Paramount Pictures’ new film, IF, only in theatres starting May 17. Available for a limited time, treat your imagination to a delicious menu that invites ice cream lovers of all ages to sprinkle a little wonder into their everyday.

Inspired by the IF characters ‘Blue’ and ‘Blossom’ from the movie, sink your pink spoon into two new Flavors of the Month, Blue’s Boardwalk Bash and Blossom’s Berry Twirl. A carnival in a cup, Blue’s Boardwalk Bash combines blue raspberry flavored ice cream with crunchy OREO Cookie Pieces and cotton candy swirls. As sweet as Blossom herself, Blossom’s Berry Twirl combines strawberry and sweet cream ice creams with rainbow sprinkles and pink sugar cookie dough flowers. Guests can even transform these flavors into Blue or Blossom Creature Creations, which come in a specialty cup with a character-inspired white chocolate topper.

Guests can also try Blossom’s Berry Twirl in the What IF? Sundae, which features a piece of confetti cake, Blossom’s Berry Twirl, sweet strawberry topping, rainbow sprinkles, whipped cream and a cherry. It’s a sundae as bright and imaginative as you are.

“As we grow up with all of life’s complications and curveballs, it’s easy to lose sight of our childlike wonder,” says Jerid Grandinetti, Vice President of Marketing & Culinary at Baskin-Robbins. “In collaboration with the IF Movie, we are excited to help guests rediscover their imagination and celebrate all of life’s little wonders with our delicious lineup of frozen treats.”

“Baskin-Robbins is one of the most iconic and beloved brands in the world, and we are thrilled to partner with them on IF,” says Michelle Hagen, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Brand Partnerships at Paramount Pictures. “The Baskin-Robbins experience celebrates the “what if” opportunity in every moment, in every flavor, and every delicious creation, and its ‘seize the yay’ philosophy embodies everything that moviegoers will experience when they see IF in theatres.”

Baskin-Robbins and the IF Movie are also going beyond the big screen with Imagination Station, an exclusive way to bring imaginary friends to life. Imagination Station invites fans to draw their IF online and see it magically transform into a one-of-a-kind picture of their IF. As an added sweet treat, participants will receive an offer to buy one scoop, get one 50% off – because imaginary friends deserve a treat, too.

To treat your imagination in person, Baskin-Robbins will recreate the magic of IF through its Coney Island-inspired Treat Your Imagination 4D Photo Booth pop-up experience on May 18, at the Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles from 1 to 7 p.m. PST. Guests can enjoy these limited-time flavors, an immersive photo booth, and the chance to win free ice cream for a year.

Starting May 1, the limited-time IF-inspired menu is available at Baskin-Robbins locations nationwide and can be ordered in-shop, online or through the BR App, while supplies last.