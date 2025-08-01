Baskin-Robbins is making it easier than ever to celebrate life’s sweet moments, big, small, or completely spontaneous, with the debut of Cake in a Box, a new lineup of indulgent, layered ice cream cakes designed for convenience, sharing, and any occasion. Whether you’re headed to a party, pulling together a last-minute celebration, or just feel like treating yourself to ice cream cake (because why not?), Cake in a Box is ready to go when you are.

Available nationwide starting August 1, Cake in a Box delivers everything you love about ice cream cake: layers of cake, ice cream, toppings and whipped topping all packed in a resealable box that travels well, stores easily, and makes it easy to slice, serve, save, and enjoy again.

Cake in a Box makes it easy to celebrate on the fly, you can pre-order in the Baskin-Robbins App for pickup in as little as 15 minutes or get it delivered through your preferred third-party food delivery app. Whether you’re sending a sweet surprise to someone across the country or adding something special to your day, it’s perfect for those “oh no, I forgot!” moments or just whenever the ice cream cake craving strikes.

To mark the introduction of a brand-new cake line, Baskin-Robbins is launching not one, but two crave-worthy Cake in a Box creations:

M&M’S with Cookie Dough : Layers of confetti cake and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream loaded with M&M’S milk chocolate candies and chunks of cookie dough; all topped with fluffy whipped frosting and a rich fudge drizzle.

: Layers of confetti cake and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream loaded with M&M’S milk chocolate candies and chunks of cookie dough; all topped with fluffy whipped frosting and a rich fudge drizzle. Cookie Crave: A chocolate lover’s dream with layers of chocolate cake and OREO Cookies ‘n Cream ice cream, packed with cookie dough and crushed OREO pieces, then finished with whipped frosting and a generous drizzle of fudge.

“Cake in a Box is our fresh take on ice cream cake,” said Nicole Boutwell, Vice President of Brand Marketing & Culinary at Baskin-Robbins. “It delivers on flavor, convenience, and portability. When this box shows up, the celebration officially starts!”

Whether celebrating sweet moments big or small, Cake in a Box is the perfect shareable treat, made to enjoy with friends and family. Pre-order Cake in a Box in the BR App for pickup or order for delivery through your preferred food delivery app, and get ready to open, slice, close, save and repeat. Cake in a Box will be available for $29.99 for a limited time.*



Also arriving August 1 is the new Flavor of the Month, M&M’S Monster Cookie, a sweet and salty scoop that brings the cookie jar to your cone. This brown sugar ice cream is jam-packed with M&M’S MINIS milk chocolate candies, cookie dough pieces, and peanut butter cookie swirls for a rich, gooey, crunchy bite that tastes just like an oven-fresh cookie. It’s also available as a shake if you prefer to sip your sweets.

*Cake in a Box will be available for $29.99 from August 1 through September 30 nationwide, with pricing varying by location thereafter.