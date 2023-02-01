Baskin-Robbins Reveals February's Flavor of the Month

This February, Baskin-Robbins invites you to celebrate the season with your one true love – ice cream! Starting Feb. 1, the iconic ice cream brand is bringing back a fan-favorite Flavor of the Month worth melting for, Love Potion #31, along with a sweet new surprise, the Crazy for You Cake.

Baskin-Robbins knows there are flavors you like, flavors you love – and then there’s Love Potion #31. A cult classic for more than 25 years, this obsession-worthy scoop features white chocolate and raspberry flavored ice creams bursting with raspberry-filled chocolate flavored hearts, raspberry swirls and chocolate flavored chips. Get ready to fill your heart and your stomach by enjoying a Chocolate Dipped Waffle Cone or Waffle Bowl with spellbinding scoops of everyone’s favorite Flavor of the Month, Love Potion #31, available for a limited time. For those celebrating the season of love from home, cozy up with a Pre-Packed Quart of Love Potion #31, while supplies last at your local shop.

“When we originally launched Love Potion #31 in 1995, we had a feeling it would be an obsession-worthy combination of white chocolate and raspberry flavors. Today, it remains one of our most requested seasonal scoops,” says Jeanne Bolger, Director of Research & Development for Baskin-Robbins. “We’ve also continued to innovate around Valentine’s Day with the addition of the over-the-top Crazy for You Cake, so guests can celebrate like they mean it.”

Baskin-Robbins also invites you to go bigger, better and perhaps, a bit crazier for your valentine, with the new Crazy for You Cake. This made-to-share, picturesque cake is heart-shaped and bursting with decadent fudge accents and chocolate drips, a crunchy OREO Cookie and buttercream rosettes. The over-the-top design is an easy upgrade from the usual Valentine’s Day flowers, cards and candies. To make this treat extra sweet, guests can personalize it with any ice cream they and their love(s) love, including the Flavor of the Month. So, break up with traditional gifts and go bigger by pre-ordering the Crazy for You Cake online, through the Baskin-Robbins Mobile App, or by visiting or calling your local Baskin-Robbins shop.