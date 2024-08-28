As we say goodbye to summer and hello to the school year, Baskin-Robbins introduced a delicious twist on your favorite after-school snack with the new Flavor of the Month, OREO Monkey Business, alongside a special offer on the fan-favorite Cappuccino Blast.

A new kind of monkeying around, OREO Monkey Business features creamy banana ice cream, with crunchy OREO cookie pieces and ooey gooey peanut butter swirls that tie it all together. All month long, swing by after the school bell rings and treat yourself to this brand-new flavor that has all your favorite snacks in one delicious treat.

From September 1 through October 31, guests can enjoy the ultimate pick-me-up — a Cappuccino Blast — now $5 for a small, $6 for a medium and $7 for a large. Each treat is made with Arabica coffee beans, real ice cream, blended with ice and topped with whipped cream. Guests can choose from featured flavors, Original, Caramel, Mocha and OREO, or customize with a favorite flavor of their choice. (Offer available 9/1 to 10/31. Offer valid in store or in-app orders. Not valid on delivery orders.)

