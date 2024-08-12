Baskin-Robbins is helping ice cream lovers stay cool and satisfied with the launch of Melt Insurance, a one-day promotion designed to turn the heat into a sweet treat.

Here’s how it works: Baskin-Robbins is inviting guests to enjoy a free single scoop of ice cream if theirs melts on that day – no matter where it’s from. Customers simply need to download and create an account in the BR App, add a single scoop to their cart for pickup and apply the promo code MELT at checkout.

Whether your ice cream succumbs to the summer heat or not, Baskin-Robbins is here to prevent a complete meltdown with this refreshing offer. No proof of melt required.