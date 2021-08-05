Baskin-Robbins Unveils New Flavors for August

Summer is heating up and Baskin-Robbins is helping to keep everyone cool with the launch of two brand new flavors for August, including an indulgent Flavor of the Month and the brand’s second oatmilk-based flavor:

New Hidden Treasure: The August Flavor of the Month Hidden Treasure is sure to take your taste buds on an adventure. Featuring a Belgian chocolate base with a crunchy chocolate cookie swirl, guests will be scooping their way through the treasure chest to find caramel flavored gold coins. Guests can go deeper into the underwater adventure by elevating their Creature Creations character with a scoop of Hidden Treasure.

New Non-Dairy Salted Fudge Bar: After releasing their first oatmilk-based flavor in May, Baskin-Robbins is back with Non-Dairy Salted Fudge Bar that’s sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. The new plant-based and vegan-friendly flavor brings a chocolate lover's dream to a non-dairy scoop by swirling a smooth fudge ribbon into a salted dark chocolate oatmilk flavor with gooey fudge pieces throughout.