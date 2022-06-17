Bastard Burgers Goes Global with Help from Oracle

Since its start in Luleå, Sweden in 2016, the NYC-inspired street food chain, Bastard Burgers, has been on a mission to go global. To support its rapid growth and expand its digital ordering capabilities, Bastard Burgers has chosen Oracle MICROS Simphony Cloud Point-of-Sale (POS). With Oracle’s help, the company now boasts 67 restaurants across Sweden, Norway, and most recently at The Bronx Brewery Taproom in New York City. Expansion plans include bringing tasty burgers to more communities across Finland this fall and then Central Europe.

“We knew we needed to expand our approach to technology to match our ambitious goals,” says Simon Wanler, chief executive officer of Bastard Burgers. “Working with Oracle has enabled us to bring the quality burgers we pride ourselves on to thousands of new guests across multiple countries. Their technology helps us make our restaurants and teams more efficient and deliver a better customer experience.”

Bastard Burgers knew that investing in a restaurant point-of-sale system that could handle multi-currency, language, and tax requirements was critical to its expansion plans. It was also important to them that the POS technology offered well documented APIs and a robust integration partner ecosystem so that they can continue to expand sales channels and stay nimble as a business. Bastard Burgers plans to leverage Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) member Future Ordering to offer delivery and pick up to its customers this fall. The integration between Simphony and Future Ordering will allow Bastard Burgers to fully automate the flow of online ordering data to their POS and on to the kitchen to prepare and deliver.

“Quick-service restaurants need a platform that informs and automates kitchen operations, accounting and supply chain processes,” adds Simon de Montfort Walker, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Food and Beverage. “Oracle’s integrated technology platform and validated partner ecosystem gives brands like Bastard Burgers the foundation to grow, the freedom to experiment, and the insight needed to continuously tune performance.”