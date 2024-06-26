bb.q Chicken, Korea’s Finest Fried Chicken, is cementing its support for local communities it serves by announcing a $3,000 scholarship to talented Paramus, N.J. violist, Iris Hur. This scholarship will support Iris as she embarks on her academic journey at Harvard University this fall.

Hur has garnered acclaim for her musical talents throughout her 10-year career, with performances at prestigious venues like Carnegie Hall. The bb.q Chicken sponsorship will not only support her academic endeavors at Harvard, but also enable her to pursue a joint degree from the New England Conservatory of Music. Hur was also accepted into Stanford and Princeton University, but chose Harvard thanks to the support of bb.q Chicken.

“At bb.q Chicken, we’re committed to nurturing creativity and culture throughout the local communities we serve,” said Andrew Lee, Senior Manager, Marketing, for bb.q Chicken U.S. “Through our partnership with YoungArts, a national organization dedicated to artist education, we’re incredibly proud to set talented students up for success through their future endeavors.”

A giant check ceremony took place at bb.q Chicken’s headquarters to celebrate this achievement. The brand is honored to play an instrumental part in providing opportunities for gifted individuals throughout their artistic journeys.

Bb.q (pronounced bee-bee-que) stands for Best of the Best Quality — a promise to only share the best flavors and best ingredients in its K-Food and its signature item, Korean Fried Chicken. Renowned for its commitment to quality and consistency, bb.q Chicken boasts lighter, crispier and more flavorful options than traditional American fried chicken, due to its distinct frying method of cooking chicken low and slow. Each team member coats and tosses the brand’s wide array of signature sauces on each piece of chicken, creating the perfect combination of crispy texture and distinctive flavor in every bite.