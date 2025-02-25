bb.q Chicken, announced the grand opening of its newest location in Oakland, which took place on February 13, 2025. The event was attended by dignitaries from the City of Oakland, including representatives from the Economic & Workforce Development Department, the Oakland Police Department, the City Administrator’s Office, and many others.

As part of our commitment to community engagement, we extended our celebration beyond the event by delivering our signature menu items to the Planning and Building Department, Oakland Animal Service, and the U.S. Navy Enlisted Recruiting Office – ensuring that those who are unable to attend still felt included in our appreciation efforts.

At bb.q Chicken, we deeply value the dedication of local heroes who serve the Oakland community. In their honor, we are launching a special initiative from February 13 to March 5. During this period, for every UberEats order that includes a message “We support local heroes,” we will donate a portion of our signature chicken to the local heroes. Additionally, customers who participate will be automatically entered into a raffle for a chance to win exciting prizes.

To further express our gratitude to the Oakland community, bb.q Chicken Oakland is introducing a special 15% discount for local communities throughout the raffle period.

bb.q Chicken Oakland invites everyone to join in celebrating this initiative and showing appreciation for the local heroes who make a difference every day.

Location & Hours

5295 College Ave, Oakland, CA 94618

Sunday – Thursday: 11AM – 9PM

Friday – Saturday: 11AM – 9:30PM