bb.q Chicken, delightedly celebrated the grand opening of its Cerritos location on February 20, 2025, marking an exciting new chapter under new ownership. Although the restaurant has been serving the community for some time, this event symbolized a fresh start and renewed commitment to delivering the best in Korean fried chicken.

The celebration was honored by the presence of Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, and City Council members of Cerritos, who delivered speeches and presented an official proclamation, recognizing bb.q Chicken’s contribution to the local dining scene. Their support made the event even more meaningful, and we were deeply grateful for the opportunity to welcome them.

As part of our appreciation for the hard work and dedication of local community members, bb.q Chicken Cerritos extended its gratitude by delivering our signature chicken to several local organizations, including City of Cerritos departments, local fire stations, and YMCA employees.

bb.q Chicken Cerritos is excited to continue serving the community with high-quality, authentic Korean fried chicken and looks forward to building lasting relationships with local residents and businesses.

Location & Hours

11322 South St, Cerritos, CA 90703

Monday – Sunday: 11AM – 10PM