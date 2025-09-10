bb.q Chicken celebrated the hardworking employees of the City of Englewood Public Works Department with a special lunch drop-off, featuring its signature Korean fried chicken and K-food favorites.

The department – whose dedicated work helps keep the community running smoothly – enjoyed a well-deserved break with a fresh, warm, and flavorful meal. Adding an extra layer of fun to the afternoon, ChiBBoQ, the brand’s beloved mascot, made a surprise appearance to thank the team for their dedication and service.

Though a small gesture, bb.q Chicken emphasized its pride in giving back to the communities it serves. With more than 200 locations across the U.S., the brand continues to bring not only flavor but also moments of joy to neighborhoods nationwide.

Public Works employees warmly received the visit and enjoyed every bite of bb.q Chicken’s famous crispy and juicy fried chicken, noting they are already eager to visit Englewood location again soon.

The drop-off highlights the brand’s ongoing commitment to supporting and celebrating local communities. This initiative reflects their broader mission to pair quality food with meaningful community impact across the nation.

Location:

[bb.q Chicken Englewood]

7 Tenafly Rd, Englewood, NJ 07631