We’re excited to announce the new opening of bb.q Chicken Nutley on June 30th in New Jersey! Whether you’re craving a family dinner, a quick lunch between meetings, or a solo food date, bb.q Chicken has you covered with to-go and delivery options.

bb.q Chicken is proud to share not just food – but a piece of Korean culture. What sets us apart is not just our reach – it’s our unwavering commitment to quality, flavor, and hospitality. At our very own Chicken University in Korea, we continue to perfect the art of Korean fried chicken, ensuring every bite lives up to our name: Best of the Best Quality.

But growth alone isn’t our goal. We’re deeply focused on keeping our roots and values intact, the humble and passionate mindset we started with. At bb.q Chicken Nutley, you’ll find more than crispy, juicy chicken – you’ll find warm service, honest ingredients, and a sincere passion for excellence.

We truly believe our chicken will exceed your expectations – and we can’t wait for you to try it. Come taste what Korean fried chicken is all about. We promise you won’t be disappointed!

Location:

[bb.q Chicken Nutley]

232 Franklin Ave, Nutley, NJ 07110