bb.q Chicken, the world-renowned Korean fried chicken brand, has officially made its debut in Annandale on March 18, 2025. More than just another Korean chicken spot, bb.q Chicken has built a global reputation for premium quality and authentic flavors.

What started as a small flagship store in New York’s Koreatown in 2014 has now grown to over 200 locations across the U.S. And now, Annandale gets a taste of what makes this brand stand out.

What Makes bb.q Chicken Different?

The secret lies in its signature cooking method. Unlike American-style fried chicken, bb.q Chicken fries at a lower temperature, creating a crispier, lighter, and less greasy texture while locking in the juiciness. Each piece is then hand-tossed in bold, flavorful sauces like Golden Original, Honey Garlic, and Secret Spicy – making every bite unforgettable.

A Menu That Satisfies Everyone

One thing that sets bb.q Chicken apart is that it appeals to all tastes. Customers from diverse backgrounds love the brand because of its wide-ranging menu, from its signature fried chicken to classic Korean food like Kimchi Fried Rice and Ddeok-bokki. Whether you are a longtime K-food fan or trying for the first time, there is something for everyone.

“Trying It For the First Time? You’ll Be Back for More!”

Stepping into bb.q Chicken might be your first experience with authentic Korean fried chicken, but once you take a bit, it won’t be your last. Indulge in the flavors, and you will find yourself craving more – bb.q Chicken Annandale is ready to serve you!

Location:

[bb.q Chicken Annandale]

7131 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA 22003