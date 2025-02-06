bb.q Chicken, the internationally renowned Korean fried chicken brand, has officially made its debut in Oregon with the grand opening of its first location in Beaverton on January 22, 2025. Fueled by strong demands from fans, the new location has already seen an enthusiastic response from customers eager to get a taste of authentic Korean fried chicken.

bb.q Chicken is committed to delivering premium ingredients, innovative flavors, and a true taste of Korea. With a menu that incorporates variety of palates, customers can enjoy everything from classic crispy fried chicken to rich, spicy, and saucy flavors. Whether you are a longtime fan or new to Korean fried chicken, bb.q Chicken Beaverton offers something for everyone.

As part of its dedication to quality and innovation, the brand continuously refines its menu and service by listening to the voice of customers. Its expansion in Oregon does not stop with Beaverton – on February 3, 2025, bb.q Chicken opened a second location in Portland Downtown, bringing its crave-worthy flavors to even more fried chicken lovers in the Pacific Northwest.

Locations:

[bb.q Chicken Beaverton]

4021 SW 117th Ave A, Beaverton, OR 97005

[bb.q Chicken Portland Downtown]

917 SW Alder St, Portland, OR 97205