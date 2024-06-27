bb.q Chicken, Korea’s Finest Fried Chicken, has announced the launch of its first store in Nebraska, marking its expansion into the 28th state across the United States. Located at 2521 S 132nd St. in Omaha, this new 132nd Center Omaha location boasts a unique Chicken & beer concept, featuring Chimaek — a beloved Korean pairing of chicken and beer.

The event commenced with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by tasting of bb.q Chicken’s signature flavors like Golden Original, Secret Sauce, and Honey Garlic Chicken. Guests also participated in raffle events and enjoyed community networking opportunities. Notable attendees included Council Member Ron Hug, Don Rowe, Battalion Chief Andy Bierbrauer as well local individuals from Omaha Fire Station 60, the Army Recruiting Millard and the Omaha Police Department.

Bb.q (pronounced bee-bee-que) stands for Best of the Best Quality, as each location prepares and shares only the best flavors and uses the best ingredients for its signature item, Korean Fried Chicken, as well as other K-Food items, such as ddeok-bokki. Known for its commitment to quality and consistency, bb.q Chicken boasts lighter, crispier and more flavorful options than traditional American fried chicken, due to its distinct frying method of cooking chicken at a lower temperature. Each team member individually coats and tosses their signature sauces on each piece of chicken, creating the perfect combination of crispy texture and distinctive flavor in every bite.

Bb.q Chicken Omaha will serve from Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, please visit bbqchicken.com.