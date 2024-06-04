Every couple needs a favorite place. A restaurant they’ll always agree on, that consistently delivers and brings back memories with each visit. For Kate Lee and David Cheung of Orange, Calif., that place is bb.q Chicken, a Korean fried chicken brand that originated in Korea and has grown to nearly 200 locations in the U.S.

Bb.q (pronounced bee-bee-que) Chicken was a fixture in their four-year relationship, spanning across multiple states as the couple earned college degrees and built careers. When they lived in Missouri, they used to drive one hour each way to get a taste of Korea’s Finest Fried Chicken.

So when Cheung and Lee sent an email to bb.q in early April with a “Save the Date” invitation to their wedding in San Francisco, along with their back story, bb.q started planning something big.

On Saturday, Bb.q did just that when its mascot Chibboq, crashed the reception by dancing onto the floor and carrying a gift that included two round-trip tickets to Seoul and a gift card to bb.q — a perfect honeymoon for the bb.q Chicken super fans.

The surprise was documented in a TikTok video linked here, posted to the official bb.q Chicken account on Tuesday.

The bb.q marketing team coordinated efforts with Lee’s bridesmaids, who secretly worked with the couple’s wedding planner to pull off the perfect surprise. For Lee, the trip to Korea will be a return to the place where she studied abroad with her bridesmaids, but for Cheung, it will be his first visit to the country.

“We’re so appreciative of our loyal customers at bb.q, and we were incredibly moved by Kate and David’s love story and how bb.q has been an important part of their relationship at every stop,” says Joseph Kim, CEO for bb.q Chicken U.S. “As a brand that has brought the authentic flavors of Korea here to the United States, it’s our honor to send two of our biggest fans back to where bb.q started, where they can enjoy the food and the culture it represents on the trip of a lifetime. We wish them all the best in their marriage and thank them for being fans of bb.q.”

Bb.q stands for Best of the Best Quality — a promise to only share the best flavors and best ingredients in its K-Food and its signature item, Korean Fried Chicken, which is lighter, crispier and served in more flavors than traditional American fried chicken. The brand features 14 signature sauces ranging from sweet to spicy on each piece of chicken, creating the perfect combination of crispy texture and distinctive flavor in every bite.