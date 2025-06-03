On May 22, bb.q Chicken Edinburg celebrated a remarkable milestone with a grand ribbon-cutting ceremony, drawing over 140 attendees from the Edinburg and McAllen communities.

Opening remarks at the ceremony were made by Retired Texas State Senator Eddie Lucio, Jr., setting a warm and celebratory tone for the event. Other distinguished guests included representatives from the offices of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz, who presented recognition plaques and a flag flown over the Texas State Capitol in Austin to franchise owners Omar and Norma Guevara in honor of their efforts and community contribution.

Also in attendance were Mrs. Elizabeth Suarez, CEO of the McAllen Chamber of Commerce, and Mr. Ronnie Larralde, CEO of the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce, alongside members of the Board of Directors for Leadership McAllen, whose presence underscored the importance of local business growth and civic engagement in the Rio Grande Valley.

In one of the largest ribbon-cutting turnouts among bb.q Chicken locations nationwide, the celebration was made extra special by the enthusiastic participation of the entire crowd in the ribbon cutting itself – a symbolic gesture of unity and shared excitement for the journey ahead.

Guests enjoyed a tasting of bb.q Chicken’s signature flavors, including the beloved Golden Original, Secret Sauce, and Honey Garlic, alongside standout sides like Rose Ddeok-Bokki and corn cheese, highlighting the kitchen’s attention to detail beyond just the chicken.

For first-time visitors, here’s a tip: bb.q is pronounced “bee-bee-que,” not to be confused with “barbeque.” The brand name stands for Best of the Best Quality, a promise evident in every bite and in the care taken to serve freshly double-fried crispy chicken made to order.

Adding a unique local twist, the Edinburg location serves a Korean-Mexican Salsa, “Korexican,” appetizer served with Won Ton Chips, that wowed the crowd. Served as a flavorful appetizer while customers await their chicken, this thoughtful detail both celebrates the region’s cultural blend and elevates the overall customer experience.

With strong support from the local chamber and heartfelt enthusiasm from the community, bb.q Chicken Edinburg’s ribbon-cutting ceremony was more than just a business launch – it was the beginning of a flavorful journey for the Rio Grande Valley.