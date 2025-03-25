bb.q Chicken, Korea’s Finest Fried Chicken, officially opened its doors in Davie at 6370 Griffin Rd Ste C-111 on December 23, 2024. To celebrate its arrival, the restaurant hosted a grand opening event on March 19, bringing together community members, food enthusiasts, and Korean fried chicken fans for a festive and flavor-filled celebration.

Guests at the event enjoyed the crispy, juicy perfection of bb.q Chicken’s signature menu items, including the Golden Original, a must-try for fried chicken lovers, and the Secret Sauce, which combines sweet and tangy in every delicious bite. These flavors, crafted with care using bb.q Chicken’s globally renowned recipes, are unlike anything else in the area.

As part of the celebration and its commitment to the local community, the new bb.q Chicken in Davie is hosting an exclusive raffle event. All visitors are encouraged to participate in the raffle, which runs until April 9 and offers the chance to win special brand merchandise.

Beyond the raffle, bb.q Chicken Davie is exploring meaningful local partnerships and outreach activities to establish itself as a neighborhood favorite. Whether it’s for a casual lunch, family dinner, or catering needs, bb.q Chicken aims to deliver exceptional quality and service to Davie residents.

bb.q Chicken in Davie is open Saturday from 11AM to 11PM, Sunday from 11AM to 9PM, and Monday to Friday from 12PM to 3PM and 5PM to 11PM, ensuring guests can enjoy their favorite Korean fried chicken at convenient hours throughout the week.

What truly sets bb.q Chicken apart as a premier Korean fried chicken brand is its unwavering commitment to quality and consistency. Each piece of chicken is carefully prepared using a unique frying method at a lower temperature, resulting in a product that is lighter, crispier, and more flavorful than traditional American fried chicken. This dedication to excellence is why bb.q Chicken continues to earn the support of loyal customers worldwide, as the brand strives to improve and deliver the best dining experience possible.