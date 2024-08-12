bb.q Chicken, Korea’s Finest Fried Chicken, hosted a successful Chimaek Event Day on July 31. The event, held at its Pasadena location at 43 E Colorado Blvd., attracted a large crowd eager to experience the authentic pairing of crispy fried chicken and refreshing cold beer, traditionally known as Chimaek.

Following the Chimaek Event, the Pasadena location is hosting an exclusive promotion running from July 31 to Aug. 21. During this period, customers can dive into the excitement by participating in raffle events and win gift cards, mug cups, shot glasses, and notepads – adding an exciting element to the ongoing celebration.

The Pasadena location provides an welcoming atmosphere, making it an ideal spot to enjoy bb.q Chicken’s specialties alongside a diverse selection of beers to suit various taste preferences. If you’re looking for a casual meal or a night out with friends, this spot has you covered.

bb.q Chicken in Pasadena operates from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.