On May 9, bb.q Chicken’s Englewood location successfully hand-delivered fresh signature menu items to the Englewood Fire Department Headquarters and Englewood Police Department, accompanied by the brand’s beloved mascot, ChiBBoQ. This heartfelt gesture was a small token of appreciation for the first responders’ tireless efforts and dedication to keeping the community safe.

The Englewood team was honored to share a taste of Korea with the city’s everyday heroes and offer a moment of comfort and joy in their busy day. The visit was met with warm smiles and full hearts, as officers and firefighters enjoyed the bold, flavorful dishes bb.q Chicken is known for. The team hopes this marks the beginning of a lasting connection with local public community.

bb.q Chicken remains committed to strengthening community ties through ongoing outreach and welcomes everyone seeking an unforgettable meal filled with authentic flavor and heart.