bb.q Chicken, Korea’s Finest Fried Chicken, successfully kicked off its exciting Rockville Arm-Wrestling Night on December 11 with a memorable evening for invited guests. Held from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m., this event featured thrilling matches, including the chance to challenge a former national team arm-wrestler from bb.q Chicken’s team. Guests also enjoyed a variety of menu offerings that highlighted bb.q Chicken’s signature flavors.

Building on the success of the event, Rockville Arm-Wrestling Night will now take place every Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m., starting December 18. Participation is open to everyone for a $10 cash-only entry fee. All proceeds will go to Stepping Stones Shelter, an organization dedicated to supporting homeless families with children by providing shelter and essential services.

Participants will have the chance to win a free medium-sized chicken and one K-food item. Participants who do not win a prize will still be honored on the Wall of bb.q’s Arm-Wrestling Legends, recognizing their effort and contribution for the community.

This event is not just about friendly competition – it is also an opportunity to enjoy bb.q Chicken’s renowned menu while contributing to a worthwhile cause. If you have not yet experienced bb.q Chicken’s unique and flavorful offerings, this is your chance to enjoy them while making a difference in the community.

In addition to this exciting event, bb.q Chicken has launched its catering options, perfect for upcoming holidays, family gatherings, and festive celebrations.

Mark your calendars and join us for Rockville Arm-Wrestling Night every Wednesday. Enjoy incredible food, test your strength, and support an important cause. Together, we can make a difference while having an unforgettable time!