bb.q Chicken, the world-renowned Korean fried chicken brand, has officially made its debut in Lotte Plaza Market Jacksonville on September 17th. More than just another Korean chicken spot, bb.q Chicken has built a global reputation for premium quality and authentic flavors.

What Makes bb.q Chicken Different?

The secret lies in its signature cooking method. Unlike American-style fried chicken, bb.q Chicken fries at a lower temperature, creating a crispier, lighter, and less greasy texture while locking in the juiciness. Each piece is then hand-tossed in bold, flavorful sauces:

Golden Original: Classic Korean fried chicken at its finest, golden-crisp on the outside while tender and juicy on the inside, delivering a perfectly balanced, savory taste.

Honey Garlic: A sweet-savory delight with a gentle garlic kick that enhances the natural flavors of the chicken.

Secret Sauce: A bold, tangy-sweet fusion with the right hint of spice, giving each bite an unforgettable punch of flavor.

A Menu That Satisfies Everyone

One thing that sets bb.q Chicken apart is that it appeals to all tastes. Customers from diverse backgrounds love the brand because of its wide-ranging menu, from its signature fried chicken to classic Korean food like Kimchi Fried Rice and Ddeok-bokki. Whether you are a longtime K-food fan or trying for the first time, there is something for everyone.

“Trying It For the First Time? You’ll Be Back for More!”

Stepping into bb.q Chicken might be your first experience with authentic Korean fried chicken, but once you take a bit, it won’t be your last. Indulge in the flavors, and you will find yourself craving more – bb.q Chicken Lotte Plaza Market Jacksonville is ready to serve you!

Location:

[bb.q Chicken Lotte Plaza Market Jacksonville]

9355 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32225