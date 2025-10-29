Did you know there are already six bb.q Chicken locations in San Diego? To celebrate the city’s love for great food, bb.q Chicken is launching a San Diego-exclusive promotion: $1 wings from November 10 to November 21 – but only for two weeks!

This deal doesn’t come around often, so it’s the perfect chance to try one of Korea’s most beloved fried chicken brands, now delighting fans at over 200 U.S. locations.

Some customers have shown interest in bb.q Chicken’s signature crispy, juicy flavors but weren’t sure which menu item to start with. Now, with wings priced at just $1, guests can experience the taste themselves by choosing one signature flavor – such as Honey Garlic, Golden Original, or Secret Sauce – and discover what makes the brand stand out. Store owners are confident that this opportunity to try a single wing will inspire customers to return for more of their favorite menu items.

The promotion will be available weekdays from 2-5 PM for both dine-in and to-go customers at all six San Diego locations.

Before they are gone, mark your calendars and get ready for the crunch – $1 wings won’t last long!

Location:

[bb.q Chicken Sorrento Valley]

9254 Scranton Rd #106, San Diego, CA 92121

[bb.q Chicken Vista]1651 S Melrose Dr Ste D, Vista, CA 92081 [bb.q Chicken El Cajon]6061 El Cajon Blvd suite 4, San Diego, CA 92115 [bb.q Chicken National City]2527 E Plaza Blvd, National City, CA 91950[bb.q Chicken Convoy]4344 Convoy St Q, San Diego, CA 92111 [bb.q Chicken Chula Vista]1610 Millenia Ave #102, Chula Vista, CA 91915