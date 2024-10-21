Garlic breath is a problem as old as garlic itself, despite garlic’s many health benefits and vampire-repelling attributes. But what if having garlic breath was no longer viewed as a negative? What if having garlic breath was a signal to the world that you demand maximum flavor in every meal you eat?

That’s the world bb.q Chicken, Korea’s Finest Fried Chicken wants to live in. And it’s why the franchise brand is bringing a trio of unapologetically bold, garlic-infused flavors to Southern California and other select markets later this month. At long last, Korean fried chicken fans can sink their teeth into these irresistible new creations that deliver an authentic taste of Korea in every crunchy, garlicky bite.

Guests can visit any SoCal location and enjoy these limited-time flavors, available for the wings, boneless and whole chicken options:

Golden Garlic — Experience the classic crunch and tenderness of the Golden Original, now elevated with a generous coating of the brand’s signature homemade garlic powder. Each bite delivers a garlicky kick that enhances the tender chicken inside.

Sweet & Salty Garlic — This flavor balances sweet and savory, with each piece drenched in a rich blend of garlic, honey and soy sauce. The result is a crispy, caramelized exterior that perfectly balances sweet and salty.

Garlic Crunch — For those who crave bold flavors, Garlic Crunch delivers in every bite. The chicken is encrusted with crispy fried garlic flakes, offering a robust garlic flavor that mellows into a smooth, buttery finish.

These flavors, which received rave reviews in Korea, are part of a special trial that brings bb.q Chicken one step closer to sharing more authentic Korean fried chicken with U.S. fans. In Korea, garlic is more than just an ingredient — it’s a cultural staple, featured in everything from the country’s founding to its famous kimchi and other traditional dishes. With South Korea ranked as one of the top garlic-consuming nations globally, it’s no surprise that these bold, garlic-forward flavors hold a special place in Korean cuisine and social gatherings.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring these authentic garlic flavors to our guests in SoCal,” said bb.q Chicken U.S. CEO Joseph Kim. “The positive response in Korea showed us that these flavors resonate well with fried chicken lovers, and we’re eager to see how our American fans enjoy them. At bb.q Chicken, we’re always looking for ways to share authentic Korean flavors with the world, and these new offerings are an exciting step of just that.”

Bb.q (pronounced bee-bee-que) stands for Best of the Best Quality — a promise to only share the best flavors and best ingredients in its K-Food and its signature item, Korean Fried Chicken. Renowned for its commitment to quality and consistency, bb.q Chicken boasts lighter, crispier and more flavorful options than traditional American fried chicken, due to its distinct frying method of cooking chicken “low and slow.” Each team member hand brushes or tosses the brand’s 14 signature sauces like Golden Original, Honey Garlic, Secret Sauce, Gangnam Style, Wings of Fire, Gang-Jeong and Spicy Galbi ranging from sweet to spicy on each piece of chicken, creating the perfect combination of crispy texture and distinctive flavor in every bite.