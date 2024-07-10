bb.q Chicken, Korea’s Finest Fried Chicken announced the launch of its highly anticipated app. Along with the app, bb.q is launching a reward program, designed to offer customers exclusive benefits and enhance their dining experience. Beginning today, July 10, fans of bb.q Chicken can join the program and start earning points with every valid purchase.

“We’re always looking for ways to show our appreciation to our loyal customers, and the bb.q Rewards program is our latest effort to do just that,” says Joseph Kim, bb.q Chicken U.S. CEO. “Customers can now earn their loyalty points not just through the website but also through the newly launched mobile app. This is just a step forward in bb.q’s digital transformation, providing ease and convenience to customers. With multiple offers, bonuses, and exciting benefits, this program allows us to connect with our guests on a deeper level and reward them for their continued support.”

Customers can download the ‘bb.q Chicken’ app from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting our website, bbqchicken.com/rewards. By joining the bb.q Rewards program through the app, bb.q fans can have their favorite chicken and benefits at the touch of their fingers.

Upon signing up, members receive a generous 7,000-point bonus and can sign up to receive a special surprise for their birthdays. For every dollar spent, members earn points that can be redeemed for free items and exclusive offers in the future. bb.q Rewards has four tiers: Basic (100 points per dollar), Intermediate (110 points), Advanced (120 points) and Premium (130 points), based on annual spending.

bb.q (pronounced bee-bee-que) stands for Best of the Best Quality — a promise to only share the best flavors and best ingredients in its K-Food and its signature item, Korean Fried Chicken. Renowned for its commitment to quality and consistency, bb.q Chicken boasts lighter, crispier, and more flavorful options than traditional American fried chicken, due to its distinct frying method of cooking chicken low and slow. Each team member coats and tosses the brand’s 14 signature sauces ranging from sweet to spicy on each piece of chicken, creating the perfect combination of crispy texture and distinctive flavor in every bite.