bb.q Chicken, Korea’s Finest Fried Chicken, proudly announces the opening of its first-ever location in Indiana, located in Castleton. This milestone marks the brand’s expansion into Indiana, delivering its authentic and celebrated taste of Korean fried chicken to the heart of the Midwest. The Castleton location is now open at 8510 Center Run Dr Suite #C, Indianapolis, IN 46250.

With over 200 locations across the United States and growing demand for its premium fried chicken, bb.q Chicken continues to captivate diners across diverse communities. Guests can savor a variety of options, from the perfectly crispy Golden Original to the fiery Spicy Original and the sweet, savory Honey Garlic — flavors crafted to satisfy every palate.

To commemorate this exciting opening, bb.q Chicken welcomed local community members, influencers, and fans to an unforgettable grand opening, featuring signature dishes and exclusive festivities. For those who want to join in the celebration, there’s still time! From December 17 to January 6, customers can enter an ongoing raffle for a chance to win exciting prizes, including gift cards, bb.q Chicken mugs, and more. Don’t miss this special opportunity to kick off the new year with Korea’s finest fried chicken!

bb.q Chicken’s commitment to quality and innovation sets it apart in the competitive fried chicken market. Whether dining in, ordering takeout, or delivery, customers can look forward to fresh, high-quality chicken that redefines the fried chicken experience in Indiana.