Nestled in a prime location for a satisfying meal after exploring the scenic hiking trails of the Conejo Valley, bb.q Chicken Agoura Hills officially opened its doors on July 17, bringing an authentic taste of Korea to the heart of the community.

While you may not be in Seoul or even LA’s Koreatown, bb.q Chicken Agoura Hills delivers an experience that’s unmistakably Korean – from its bold flavors to its welcoming atmosphere. This new location invites locals from Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Thousand Oaks, and Westlake Village to enjoy one of Korea’s most beloved culinary staples.

“As a proud Korean American, I wanted to share the beauty of Korean culture with my local community,” said the Agoura Hills franchisee. “While the Korean Wave is booming, there were still very few places in this area that truly served the bold, authentic flavors of Korea. That’s why I decided to open bb.q Chicken – introducing a dish that means so much to me and my heritage. I believe food is the first step to truly understanding culture, and I’m proud to share the flavors I grew up with.”

Whether you’re stopping by after a hike, gathering with family, or simply looking for something new and flavorful, bb.q Chicken Agoura Hills promises an unforgettable experience rooted in authenticity and passion.

Come discover this hidden gem – we’re confident you’ll come back for more.

Location:

[bb.q Chicken Agoura Hills]

5891 Kanan Rd, Agoura Hills, CA 91301