As May wrapped up and summer kicks off, bb.q Chicken, proudly celebrated the opening of its newest location in Carmel, Indiana, on May 30. This marks the brand’s second location in the state, following enthusiastic demand from local fans eager to enjoy the robust, crave-worthy flavors of Korean fried chicken.

Recognized nationally as one of America’s best places to live, Carmel is known for its upscale neighborhoods, vibrant food scene, and family-friendly charm – making it a natural fit for bb.q Chicken’s mission to bring high-quality, globally loved Korean cuisine to communities across the U.S.

“bb.q Chicken has been a staple in Korean culture for a long time,” said the store owner. “As Indianapolis becomes increasingly multicultural, we saw a great opportunity to introduce the chicken-and-beer culture to our fellow Hoosiers through bb.q Chicken.”

Known for its upscale neighborhoods, vibrant dining scene, and family-friendly atmosphere, Carmel provides an ideal setting for bb.q Chicken’s signature offerings – from classic recipes to bold, modern twists, offering a flavor for every kind of fried chicken lover.

With a growing interest in Korean food and culture across Indiana, bb.q Chicken aims to become a go-to destination for families, foodies, and first-time Korean fried chicken fans alike. Stay tuned as we bring more of “Best of the Best Quality” experience across Indiana – one city at a time!

Location:

[bb.q Chicken Carmel]

12505 Old Meridian St #140, Carmel, IN 46032