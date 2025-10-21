As autumn kicks off, bb.q Chicken is bringing premium Korean fried chicken to Charter Oak with the opening of its newest location on October 15. Unlike other restaurants, this location operates as a cloud kitchen, crafted for speed and freshness – ensuring every order arrives hot, crisp, and made-to-order.

To celebrate, bb.q Chicken is offering 15% off all orders over $30 through DoorDash, bb.q online ordering, and to-go options, valid until the end of November. Don’t miss out – promotions like this don’t come around every day!

And let’s clear one thing up – it’s not barbeque chicken! It’s pronounced “bee-bee-que” chicken, short for Best of the Best Quality, a promise the brand proudly delivers on with every meal.

While many fried chicken chains rely on routine flavors and mass production, bb.q Chicken stands out with freshly hand-battered chicken, bold Korean-inspired sauces, and an uncompromising commitment to quality. It’s a fried chicken experience that’s both familiar and refreshingly different – the kind you’ll crave again after just one bite.

Available Late Night: The Charter Oak cloud kitchen is open until midnight Sunday through Thursday and until 2 AM on Friday and Saturday, making it easy for fans to get their favorite Korean fried chicken delivered late into the night.

Location:

[bb.q Chicken Charter Oak]

90 Charter Oaks, Suite K6, San Francisco, CA 94124