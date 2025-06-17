bb.q Chicken, one of the fastest-growing Korean fried chicken brands in the U.S., is approaching its 300th location – and its newest stop is Dublin, CA. Set to open its doors on Monday, June 16, this exciting new restaurant is ready to bring bold Korean flavors and a fresh dining experience to the community.

The brand has been winning hearts across the country with its variety of flavors, from the fan-favorite Golden Original to Honey Garlic, and more. However, Dublin’s location is bringing even more to the table.

In addition to its signature chicken, the Dublin location will debut an expanded menu featuring comforting, Korean-inspired favorites that appeal to all palates – including chicken cutlet, bulgogi rice bowls, pasta, and ddeok-bokki (spicy Korean rice cakes). Whether you’re stopping in for a quick lunch or planning a relaxed dinner with friends, there’s something for everyone.

What makes this opening especially exciting is the passion behind it. The store owner saw Dublin as the perfect fit for bb.q Chicken’s next chapter.

“We chose to open a new location in Dublin because of the growing demand for Korean food in the area,” said the store owner. “With Korean cuisine trending globally, we saw an opportunity to introduce authentic flavors to a new community. Dublin is a vibrant, diverse city that we felt would truly appreciate what bb.q Chicken has to offer. Our goal is to share the taste of real Korean fried chicken with more people.”

Alongside the flavorful menu and signature sauces, guests can enjoy ice-cold beer – making bb.q Chicken Dublin the perfect new go-to for after-work hangouts, casual family dinners, or even a solo comfort food moment.

With its stylish interior, approachable fusion menu, and dedication to quality, bb.q Chicken Dublin is set to become a must-visit spot for food lovers across the Bay area. Mark your calendars and get ready to discover your new favorite chicken joint.

Location:

[bb.q Chicken Dublin]

7904 Dublin Blvd, Dublin, CA 94568