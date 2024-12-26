bb.q Chicken, Korea’s Finest Fried Chicken, has officially opened its doors in Little Rock at 101 S Bowman Rd, Suite A. On Nov. 14, the grand opening brought together local heroes, food enthusiasts, and fans of authentic flavors for a day to remember.

Guests at the event experienced the crispy, juicy perfection of bb.q Chicken’s signature menu items, including the Golden Original, a must-try for fried chicken lovers, and the Secret Sauce, which combines sweet and tangy in every delicious bite. These flavors, crafted with care using bb.q Chicken’s globally renowned recipes, are unlike anything else in the area.

To show its commitment to the local community, bb.q Chicken proudly partnered with City Hall as an official catering vendor, making it a trusted choice for events and gatherings. Whether you are planning a celebration or looking to treat yourself, bb.q Chicken is now the go-to spot for exceptional food and service.

bb.q Chicken in Little Rock is open Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., offering convenient hours to enjoy its exceptional menu throughout the week.

What truly sets bb.q Chicken apart as a premier Korean fried chicken brand is its unwavering commitment to quality and consistency. Each piece of chicken is carefully prepared using a unique frying method at a lower temperature, resulting in a product that is lighter, crispier, and more flavorful than traditional American fried chicken. This dedication to excellence is why bb.q Chicken continues to earn the support of loyal customers worldwide, as the brand strives to improve and deliver the best dining experience possible.