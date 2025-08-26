Omaha, long celebrated as the birthplace of the Reuben sandwich and renowned for its legendary steakhouses, now welcomes a new chapter in its culinary story: the arrival of bb.q Chicken. Opening on August 14 in Midtown, the new location brings authentic Korean fried chicken to the heart of the city, introducing a bold and globally loved flavor to a community with a deep appreciation for exceptional cuisine.

Since its founding in 1995, bb.q Chicken has been guided by the philosophy of “Best of the Best Quality.” Each recipe is meticulously crafted and supported by ongoing research and development at the brand’s Chicken University in South Korea, where flavor, technique, and preparation are continuously refined. This dedication ensures that every bite delivers the perfect balance of crispiness, juiciness, and unforgettable taste.

Situated near Midtown Crossing and Turner Park, the Omaha Midtown location is poised to become part of the city’s vibrant cultural hub – a destination where food, art, and community come together. Guests can enjoy a modern Korean culinary experience just steps away from the city’s beloved outdoor events, local galleries, and neighborhood gatherings. bb.q Chicken Omaha Midtown offers a unique opportunity for locals and visitors alike to explore global flavors while staying connected to Omaha’s proud food traditions.

Location:

[bb.q Chicken Omaha Midtown]

1028 S 74th Plaza, Omaha, NE 68114