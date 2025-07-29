Just minutes from the beach and nestled in one of Ventura County’s most vibrant coastal neighborhoods, bb.q Chicken Oxnard opened its doors on July 14 – offering a premium fried chicken experience in a spacious, welcoming setting known as the brand’s “Chicken & Beer” concept.

As one of bb.q Chicken’s three core store types, this concept centers around dine-in hospitality with beer on tap, a cozy-yet-modern interior, and the kind of laid-back atmosphere perfect for sharing good food with great company – all while still offering delivery and takeout for convenience.

While many fried chicken chains rely on routine flavors and mass production, bb.q Chicken sets itself apart with freshly hand-battered chicken, bold Korean-inspired sauces, and an uncompromising commitment to quality. It’s a fried chicken experience that’s both familiar and refreshingly different – the kind you’ll crave again after just one bite.

This opening marks bb.q Chicken’s first location in Ventura County, introducing the globally loved Korean fried chicken brand to a new audience. As part of its mission to bring authentic Korean flavors to communities across the U.S., this location is poised to become the go-to destination for crispy, flavorful Korean fried chicken – especially after a sun-soaked day by the ocean.

Whether you’re a beachgoer, a foodie exploring new flavors, or a local resident looking for a fresh new dining option, bb.q Chicken Oxnard invites you to enjoy premium Korean fried chicken in a welcoming, coastal setting.

Location:

[bb.q Chicken Oxnard]

2810 Portico Way, Oxnard, CA 93036